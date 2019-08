Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram to publish the letter she received from an ‘assassin’ who claimed someone put a price on the actress’ head.

“This assassin talks way too much. But you can be sure of ONE THING I will get you,” said Dikeh in her post, before going on to tag the necessary authorities.

“I promise you this will be your last email. I will get you and make you pay for stressing me by reading this shit,” she said.

See her post below: