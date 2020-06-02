Tonto Dikeh Promises to Rain Violence on Bobrisky Over Photoshoot Saga

It looks like Tonto Dikeh and her bestie, Bobrisky might be at loggerheads.

The actress has threatened to physically fight Bobrisky over a photo shoot the latter intends to do.

Dikeh called Bobrisky out on Instagram for planning an exorbitant photo shoot which will amount to do the tune of N1.5 million and followed it with a threat.

“If you don’t want to fight me ontop your own money, bob look for some else OR Don’t even tell me this kind talk again…

“When the outfit isn’t washing away your sins or the picture following you to heaven.. I’m waiting how much is make up hair photography and videography??? @bobrisky222”, she wrote.

But it’s all love between the duo who have stuck by each other as Bobrisky took to his own page to repost Tonto Dikeh’s message captioning it;

“Na for where I see dis my bestie 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. @tontolet

“am definitely returning u to port harcourt. Anything I want to do tonto must price it well for me. My bestie that turn mother ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

The mother of one and philanthropist went on to comment, “Yes ooo… We are building empires biko”…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

