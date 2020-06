Tonto Dikeh is in mourning.

The actress took to her Instagram today to announce that she recently lost unnamed acquaintances to the novel coronavirus, and she used that opportunity to stay safe.

“Lost an acquaintance yesterday. Lost another just now,” she wrote. And to her fans, she said: “COVID-19 isn’t on break guys. It ain’t no myth. S*** is f*** real.”

See her post below:

