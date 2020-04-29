Tonto Dikeh Launches Own Cooking Show, ‘Grub & Rub With King Tonto’

Tonto Dikeh now has a cooking show.

The actress shared the news on her Instagram recently, in a post in which she revealed that the show is titled, Grub & Rub With King Tonto.

She noted that the series will also feature celebrities discussing life, relationship, politics, religion while eating. And she gave insight into all the spices she is bringing in the details post below.

Check her out and also see her stunning photos:

You all know that I am way to good a foody.. so, I decided to start am a new YouTube show, . J show promises to be mouth watering, exciting and Fun in all the different ways… I want you to see what I see. .

So, The Purpose of this show, is to be a flag bearer to the culinary world in Africa and offshore.

It will be a way to promote different culinary business around the world and also bring you different Food culture ,also make it easy for you to know where Good food are been sold in any part of the world you travel to.

.

It won’t be justan eating show but we wld also we discussing about life, relationship, politics , religion etc mildly while eating…

With a lot of drama

.

As a huge Foodie I have decided to bring food and entertainment together .

.

Guys it’s going to be the best show online I promise you..

.

The Name of My new show is GRUB & RUB WITH KING TONTO.

