Tonto Dikeh has a Word for Those Always Begging for Support

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Tonto Dikeh has a Word for Those Always Begging for Support

Tonto Dikeh is back with another wisdom nugget for her social media followers.

In today’s episode, the actress and mother of one has advised that people quit begging for support from family and friends, using herself as a case study.

The philanthropist revelaed that her success story is tied to strangers whom she networked with and not family and friends as many might assume.

Tonto Dikeh advised that her followers to leave their comfort zones in order to foster their personal growth and network with strangers as opposed to begging for support.

Related Posts

Genevieve Nnaji Appointed Ambassador for Toronto International Film Festival

August 14, 2020

Nigerians Drag American Magazine for Calling Burna Boy’s Album “Beyoncé-Endorsed”

August 14, 2020
Real

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Thirst Trap is our Friday Mood

August 14, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply