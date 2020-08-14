Tonto Dikeh has a Word for Those Always Begging for Support

Tonto Dikeh is back with another wisdom nugget for her social media followers.

In today’s episode, the actress and mother of one has advised that people quit begging for support from family and friends, using herself as a case study.

The philanthropist revelaed that her success story is tied to strangers whom she networked with and not family and friends as many might assume.

Tonto Dikeh advised that her followers to leave their comfort zones in order to foster their personal growth and network with strangers as opposed to begging for support.

