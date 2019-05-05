Tonto Dikeh Had an Apt Response to Actors Guild’s ‘Sanction’ Threat

Tonto Dikeh has never been one to cower in the face of adversary and when Ifeanyi Dike, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Actors Guild of Nigeria, threatened to sanction her, she had the apt response.

According to Premium Times, Ifeanyi Dike spoke with the folks at Newstimes Africa about Dikeh’s ongoing feud with her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill, and was quoted to have threatened to have the actress sanctioned.

“Tonto Dike is exhibiting bad behaviour that we will no longer condone. What she should realize is that every marriage has its own issue. No one’s marriage is perfect,” said the chairman.

And the actress dragged him for filth on her Instagram.

“I hope this fastens your sanction from your board!! Stupid fool you have not sanctioned the actresses going to Dubai to open their mouths for old men to poop inside or the ones pushing drugs! Oga shove it up your Ass nigga. If only there was an EMOJI FOR WAKA,” she wrote.

And she had a lot more in her post. See below: