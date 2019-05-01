Tonto Dikeh Gets Candid: “My Pregnancy Was Never Something I Wanted to Keep”

Tonto Dikeh continues to speak about her failed relationship with Olakunle Churchill.

The two have been embroiled in a messy controversial feud ever since they called out their marriage, and both have soiled each other’s name on social media and also in interviews.

Now, Dikeh has just sat down with the folks at Plus TV, where she talked. among other things, why she continues to feud with Churchill.

“I am doing this because I want to clarify a lot of things, she said, and went ahead to add, “The first day I met him, he told me he was Obasanjo’s son. His father was a gardener for Obasanjo.”

She continued, “This man said we did not have a wedding. When I can prove to you that we had over two hundred people in attendance.”

She also noted that her pregnancy was never something she wanted to keep. However, she added that “My problem is: you don’t do shit for your son. [So] don’t discredit the woman who does it.”

