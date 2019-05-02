Tonto Dikeh Drags IK Ogbonna for Dissing Her and It’s Messy

Tonto Dikeh has never been one to back down from a fight and when IK Ogbonna decided to diss her on his Instagram, she read him for filth.

Recall that the actress set the internet on fire yesterday with two new interviews in which she dragged her ex-husband’s names through the mud, yet again. Many people had a problem with that, and Dikeh replied the criticisms, saying that she only is teaching folks how to “break the internet.”

Well, one of those who dared to diss her about it turns out to be IK Ogbonna, who included the actress’s son into the messy drama.

He wrote:

And Dikeh responded.

“You know say na we wey dey the industry know you wella. Make I no talk ontop your matter, bros. E go bad,” she told him, adding, and she referenced Ogbonna’s rocky relationship with Sonia Morales, saying, “I no be that your pinky gurl. This one you go sue sue, na only you go tire.”

She continued, “Free my matter as I dey free yours.”

And in her caption, she added, “Think about your son and how this fallout will affect him!! Cause I am a no hold back kinda sis my brother!! #E go bad #cause I don wan talk since you sue that girl but I just calm. My own is I will sue you back and demand for your butt x-ray. Don’t play with me IK. And IK don’t EVER mention my son again.”

See the post below: