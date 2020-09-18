Tonto Dikeh Cops a New Mercedes Benz G-Wagon

It’s the year of the silent wins for Tonto Dikeh who has added yet another car to her impressive fleet of automobiles.
The actress and philanthropist just copped for herself, a metallic gray Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, following her political appointment.
Taking to Instagram to share series of pictures of her new whip, the mother of one wrote;
“So much God has blessed me with but above all in recent times, I appreciate my newfound humbleness and intense crave for privacy”.
Congratulations on yet another one!