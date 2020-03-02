Tonto Dikeh Claims She Walked Out From a Marriage to a Bisexual Man

Tonto Dikeh continues to mock her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill on social media.

The actress took to her Instagram today to mock the businessman who recently filed a defamation lawsuit against her, demanding a N500 million in settlement.

Well, Dikeh is not shaken by all of this. Now, she claims walked out of her marriage because her partner was a bisexual man.

“You wakeup one day and you discover you are married to a BISEXUAL Man,”she wrote, adding, “WHAT WOULD YOU DO? I WALKED OUT. For those of you who says GODFORBID well I hope you know that 60% of the men you/WE marry SLEEP WITH MEN. Or y’all still casting and binding FOR CHANGE.”

See her posts:

