Tonto Dikeh Challenges Funke Adesiyan to a Fight, and the Actress Accepts

So, Funke Adesiyan and Tonto Dikeh will most likely be exchanging blows when they meet.

In case you missed all the drama: Tonto Dikeh sat down with two interviewers yesterday, and in both sessions, she dragged her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill. Her stories stirred mixed reaction on social media, with many people asking why she continues to speak about him even though they had since annulled their marriage.

And it was during the same time that Funke Adesiyan shared a shady post in which she asked why an unnamed person has refused to move on from a failed marriage. And when folks deduced she was dissing Tonto Dikeh, Adesiyan immediately denied this. Read it all up here.

Well, Tonto still bought the shade and has threatened to have Adesiyan beat up when they meet.

And Adesiyan says she is ready to throw punches, too.

She replied:

@tontolet I want to believe you don’t mean it when you said you’d break my face. I weigh 110kg of solid body muscle darling. I have a black belt in Taekwondo(ask around). However, I don’t fight unnecessary people. I pick my fights and ignore little people thus you not hearing my name here and there.

I’ll tell you what I think of you, you are a depressed woman who hangs unto every straw of attention to remain relevant. True relevance come only when you stop seeking validation from people. You say you don’t care about what people think of you but it’s a big fat lie. You do care. That is the reason you grant countless interviews about your ex.

My dear, there’s so much you can become without the shadow of your ex. Break free and abound. The future is so big.

One advice for you, don’t come for me when you see me, you’d be sorry.

P.s my only response to you.

