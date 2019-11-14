Tonto Dikeh Catches Flak for Celebrating Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Tonto Dikeh Catches Flak for Celebrating Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Tonto Dikeh is currently catching a lot of flak on Twitter for celebrating COZA preacher, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s winning at the court.

In case you missed it: the rape case filed against Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo has been dismissed. This decision was made by Justice Oathman A. Musa, who said during his ruling that the matter was an ‘abuse’ of judicial process and that the case was ’empty and purely sentimental.’

He reportedly also “awarded costs of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine should have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.”

Which is why Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram to give the preacher a shout out. “Glory,” she captioned his photo.

GLORY!! #PB

A post shared by KING-Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet)

And folks are dragging her for filth on social media. See some of the reactions below:

