Tonto Dikeh Catches Flak for Celebrating Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Tonto Dikeh is currently catching a lot of flak on Twitter for celebrating COZA preacher, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s winning at the court.

In case you missed it: the rape case filed against Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo has been dismissed. This decision was made by Justice Oathman A. Musa, who said during his ruling that the matter was an ‘abuse’ of judicial process and that the case was ’empty and purely sentimental.’

He reportedly also “awarded costs of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine should have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.”

Which is why Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram to give the preacher a shout out. “Glory,” she captioned his photo.

And folks are dragging her for filth on social media. See some of the reactions below:

Always remember Tonto Dikeh and Wale Jana are both rape apologist — IYA ONI JERSEY 💗💗 (@The_Ronkee) November 14, 2019

Tonto is actually a horrible person to be sincere. I’m very disgusted by this pic.twitter.com/IHMcMP1Xby — Cardinal Vardikal (@vardikal) November 14, 2019

Those of you taking sides with Tonto Dike during her husband'ssaga, can you see what a disgusting person she is? pic.twitter.com/ngS4JKhzRV — IYA ONI JERSEY 💗💗 (@The_Ronkee) November 14, 2019

I am not surprised that some people will be rejoicing, it won't last long. The lord will shame you all soon from Fatoyinbo to Tonto to Walejana…. pic.twitter.com/Pi3ZD34DOF — Princess Janet (@holarhider) November 14, 2019