Tonto Dikeh and Stella Dimoko-Korkus are Fighting and It’s Ugly to Watch!

So Tonto Dikeh and Stella Dimoko-Korkus are dragging each other for filth on Instagram.
The drama started a few days ago after the blogger published a report saying that the actress was arrested in Dubai for brawling with a security officer.
Dikeh is still in Dubai, however, has finally taken to her Instagram to throw shade, insult the blogger, who in return, shockingly, alleged that Dikeh engages in crocophilia, is diabolical, and had been caught cheating with her former friend, Toyin Lawani’s ex-partner.
See their exchanges below:
View this post on Instagram
I just knew they would go there. Old news. So what if I am jealous of Linda? at least the jealousy helped me focus to become a success at what I do. I am better than you going around asking how people got money to build their houses. I am better than you running your mouth on how TM is fucking around and you are better than her. So I am jealous of linda ,what else? The jealousy was positive and I don’t need any confused gender paying my rent or shop for me in Dubai. I hear you are fighting over ten celebs inbox right now. So why am I replying you? Madness get level. Next shot.
View this post on Instagram
Tonto Post receipts already please. That’s your day job. Recording all your conversations with your friends and saving chats to call them out with later. That’s why nobody replies your call out. If you have more so do I but one thing you won’t accuse me of is going around to fvck pastors and collecting offering money to do slay queen on Instagram. I don’t fucking care what you post. Please go ahead. Churchill I am sorry I ever doubted all you said and even almost agreed to collect money to collect info from all your ex’s who were being set up to call you out. Call me out. I don’t fvck men of God or break up my friends relationships by stealing their deeks. Maybe you’re still suffering from the juju you said you got delivered from that Mercy Gave you to steal your destiny. ..you and I have arranged plenty press stunts from way back and please don’t forget you still owe me 200k for a PR stunt I did years back and you stopped talking to me becos of that or was it becos you fvcked Elohor’s husband?Is this all you got?like really? I am done with you until you can do better. Note that none of your Friends are liking your posts? Please take your medication …note that because you are desperately sick and seeking who to drag down with u. This will be my last response until further notice.. Let me keep quiet like Ini despite what you did to her that year. …I am asking myself what I am doing exchanging words with someone who beat up her ex mum in law. Tsk tsk tsk. If you got shots on me please fire!!! 🔥 🔥 ..and to think u could not reply Blessing after she called u out over your pastor fvck waka. Tonto please leave me,Let me work,u don’t have a day job,I do. God !is not mocked pastor Tonto.
View this post on Instagram
Tonto Dikeh you say I am full of jealousy? Then why did u go behind Ini to snatch and sleep with her boyfriend after you saw how good it was and thought he would give you the money he gave her?You broke that relationship. Isn’t that jealousy? As for bobrisky calling me out on your behalf. How and why should I respond to a man who has cardiac arrest of the blokos and now pretending to be a woman? I don’t know how to respond so I will ignore you Bob the one who is rejected in the gay community for being dirty and stinky down there. ….
View this post on Instagram
Tonto Charity Dikeh. Please whilst you go on with your lies note that I don’t go to Dubai to eat sheet with my best friend and I don’t post empty shopping bags carried from Nigeria. ….And I would never say someone I just had an Orgy with gifted me anything…No I would never do that. I am a facially challenged human being that acts like a pig. Do you remember what the 200k u are owing me was for? Me bitch?oh yes i agree you crocophilia being….I am coming back with the genesis of this alleged enmity you think I have with u…
View this post on Instagram
Hmmm you are owing me 200k for bad press I refused to do on toyin. I turned it good. I leave the money for u ooh. How can I drag money with u when u have not paid Toyin’s 15K dollars?. After Gbenshing toyin’s ex when they were still married. Did you drink blood in Ibadan or not at a babalawos place?see Tonto you are a nice person but very evil and malicious when you are fighting someone. I don’t have receipts. If you have please post.