Tonto Dikeh and Stella Dimoko-Korkus are Fighting and It’s Ugly to Watch!

So Tonto Dikeh and Stella Dimoko-Korkus are dragging each other for filth on Instagram.

The drama started a few days ago after the blogger published a report saying that the actress was arrested in Dubai for brawling with a security officer.

Dikeh is still in Dubai, however, has finally taken to her Instagram to throw shade, insult the blogger, who in return, shockingly, alleged that Dikeh engages in crocophilia, is diabolical, and had been caught cheating with her former friend, Toyin Lawani’s ex-partner.

See their exchanges below:

Tonto Post receipts already please. That’s your day job. Recording all your conversations with your friends and saving chats to call them out with later. That’s why nobody replies your call out. If you have more so do I but one thing you won’t accuse me of is going around to fvck pastors and collecting offering money to do slay queen on Instagram. I don’t fucking care what you post. Please go ahead. Churchill I am sorry I ever doubted all you said and even almost agreed to collect money to collect info from all your ex’s who were being set up to call you out. Call me out. I don’t fvck men of God or break up my friends relationships by stealing their deeks. Maybe you’re still suffering from the juju you said you got delivered from that Mercy Gave you to steal your destiny. ..you and I have arranged plenty press stunts from way back and please don’t forget you still owe me 200k for a PR stunt I did years back and you stopped talking to me becos of that or was it becos you fvcked Elohor’s husband?Is this all you got?like really? I am done with you until you can do better. Note that none of your Friends are liking your posts? Please take your medication …note that because you are desperately sick and seeking who to drag down with u. This will be my last response until further notice.. Let me keep quiet like Ini despite what you did to her that year. …I am asking myself what I am doing exchanging words with someone who beat up her ex mum in law. Tsk tsk tsk. If you got shots on me please fire!!! 🔥 🔥 ..and to think u could not reply Blessing after she called u out over your pastor fvck waka. Tonto please leave me,Let me work,u don’t have a day job,I do. God !is not mocked pastor Tonto.

