Tonto Dikeh Allegedly Arrested in Dubai

SDK is reporting that Tonto Dikeh was apprehended last night in Dubai after getting into a fight with security.

Per the blogger, the actress arrived at the venue of the One Africa Music Fest but was not refused entry by security, and things quickly escalated during which the police was summoned.

See the report below:

“Tonto arrived the venue of the event and the security refused to allow her in while others walked pass her into the event. [She] got upset and the sources who say she appeared high on something launched a verbal attack on the security guard and her two friends Timi and Bob shifted to the side when they could not stop her or control her. She is quoted to have called the white security guard a ”Nigga” while yelling and cursing and asking him if he knows who she is. ”Do you know who i am? Do you fvcking know who I am.” When it got out of hand the Police was called in and she was taken away.”

We can;t wait to see how this pans out.