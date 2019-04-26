Tonto Dikeh Agrees With Actress Shyngle, Says They are Recycling the Same Boyfriends

Tonto Dikeh agrees that the women in the entertainment industry are recycling the same men.

Recall that it was Princess Shyngle who took to her Instagram last week to say that she and her colleagues are all recycling the same men, that it is why the older actresses have beef with the younger stars.

“All of us actresses are recycling and dating the same boyfriends,” she wrote, adding, “Now I understand why the old actresses don’t like most of the new and upcoming actresses.”

She further hinted a diabolical trend within the said cycle. “Abeg I don’t want to be an actress anymore before they use voodoo finish my life.”

Now, Tonto Dikeh agrees. Check out her video below