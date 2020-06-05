Tonto Dikeh Advocates for Cosmetic Surgery as She Shares Before and After Picture

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tonto Dikeh loves her new body, that much is true.

The actress whose birthday is coming up in a few days shared a side by side picture of her pre and post plastic surgery body and we must confess, she’s looking really good.

The philanthropist and mother of one, not one to shy away from controversy asserted her new body as ‘coke bottle body’ (meaning she’s a perfect figure eight). She captioned the side by side shot;

“Where are the aproko’s that said surgery is not good ooo???

“May my old body be your portion m, Rolling eyes…(if I slap you? Your eyes will shift🥵🤣🤣🤣)

“#ProudlyAcosmeticsurgerybaby #ConfidentandProud #teamIsurgery #Isurgery #Cokebottlebody

