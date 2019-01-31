Tonto Dikeh wants you all to know that she is now a much better human being.

The actress took to her Instagram today to warn fans from being scammed by celebrities who lead fake lifestyles with the sole intent of making others feel little.

“I know people(MALE AND FEMALE) who travel abroad once a year and take pics to last the gram for a year(Slowly releasing them to make us feel they travel everyday!!” she wrote.

She continued, “I know people(MALE AND FEMALE) who change 4times on a one time trip on a PJ for pics and post them periodically and we feel they travel every Sec in style.”

Then she encouraged fans, saying, “Don’t get intimidated by any ones success..for all you know you cld be worth more that the life you envy or wish!”

While many appreciated her messages, some reminded her of when she scammed folks into thinking she was living a luxurious lifestyle with her then-husband Olakunle Churchill.

And Dikeh apologised for this. See her response below: