Tonto Dikeh Addresses Nollywood Artistes Who Have a Lot to Say About Her

Tonto Dikeh replies only those who have social capital, and she wants you all to know this.

The actress essentially said this in a note to Nollywood artistes who recently have been using her name to chase clout ever since her interviews about Olakunle Churchill surfaced.

“Dear Nollywood folks, if I didn’t reply your sub it’s cause I don’t do Z-list. Not because I didn’t see it,” she wrote honestly on her page.

And this comes a day after she dragged the heck out of IK Ogbonna whose marriage to Sonia Morales hit the rocks but he still had the time to speak on Tonto’s lifestyle. Did you miss that epic roast? Read it here.

See her post below: