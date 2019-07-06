Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh Accosts Alleged Rapist in Court, Threatens Murder

Tonto Dikeh gave an impassioned speech yesterday at the High Court in Abuja, where an alleged rapist was arraigned.

Idris Ebiloma had been accused of raping 4-year-old Khloe in 2016, and recently news surfaced that he’s about to be granted bail. Which was why Dikeh and some fans stormed the court to protest this, and from the videos recorded by those present, Dikeh could be seen telling the accused: “If it were my daughter, I would have killed you.”

LIB adds that Ebiloma’s lega team allege that the Khloe’s mother framed him, that Khloe couldn’t identify him as her rapist.

However, the case has been adjourned to October 3rd for both counsels of the plaintiff and the defendant to come with more evidence.

