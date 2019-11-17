Tonto Dike Speaks Up for the First Time Since Her Alleged Arrest in Dubai

Tonto Dikeh has shut down the rumours making rounds that she got deported from Dubai.

Recall that news surfaced yesterday that the actress was apprehended Friday night in Dubai after getting into a fight with security. Per the report, Dikeh arrived at the venue of the One Africa Music Fest but was not refused entry by security, and things quickly escalated during which the police was summoned.

The report also claimed the authorities were considering kicking her out of the country. Which is why she has taken to her Instagram Story to shut it all down with a video showing the scenery in the Arabia city.

Check it out below:

