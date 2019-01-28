Toni Tones Steals the Show in 3 Show-Stopping Looks at the Film Gala

Star actress, Toni Tones, once again reminded us all why she is always on the best-dressed list at every event.

She looked absolutely stunning at as she hosted The Film Gala by Moet and Chandon and FilmHouse Cinemas, over the weekend. She stole the show in three fabulous looks: Two custom made Lanre Da Silva Ajayi couture pieces and one custom Lola Baej dress. We absolutely couldn’t get enough.

The first outfit was a green, mono strap floor length gown with sequin details. Gorgeous!

The second was a pink silk off the shoulder dress with jewel encrusted detail slit and turban.

Toni Tones seems to be Lanre Da Silva’s new muse as this will make it three times she has worn the ace designer this year, and we’re only in January. We still haven’t gotten over the gorgeous LDA suit Toni Tones wore to the Soundcity MVP awards.

Her third look was a modern black mono-strap dress with structured floral detail and an asymmetrical slit made by designer, Lola Baej and we just love it.

The acclaimed actress continues to show us why she’s a style icon.

Which was your favourite look?

Credits

Photo credit @iamtonitones

Green Dress: @LanreDaSilvaAjayi

Pink dress @lanreDaSilvaAjayi

Black dress @LolaBaej (styled by Damola)

Makeup: @Jhulia_

Hair: @bernardsmiles

Clutch: @nucianobags

Accessories: @wowaccesories