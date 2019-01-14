Toni Tones Reads Skuki for Filth for Mocking Women on Instagram

Toni Tones has just dragged Skuki for filth and we are loving it.

Drama started after Skuki took to his Instagram to mock women who call themselves kings. Apparently, he is still struggling to make another hit song and seeing he has no lyrical inspiration yet, chose to take out his frustrations on women, again.

Here’s what he posted below:

And Toni Tones called him out, reminded him how stupid it is for men to police what women chose to do with themselves.

“Why are you personally so bothered by what people choose to call themselves,” she asked the upcoming singer. “Allow people to live their lives how they want. Stop policing women.”

See her full clapback below:

