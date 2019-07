Happy birthday to Toni Tones!

The amazing Nollywood actress has just turned a year old, and to celebrate the milestone, took to her Instagram to share new photos and a heartwarming letter to herself.

She wrote:

…. My dear Toni,

I should tell you this more,

I’m so proud of you babygirl,

proud of how far you’ve come and who you’ve become, both inside and out.❤️ Thank you God for everything and know you’re just getting started.

Check out the photos below: