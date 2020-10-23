Toni Payne Says Nigeria is Loved as it is Only By People it Works For

Toni Payne Says the only people who love Nigeria as it is are people whom the system works for.

The artist manager and mother of one in her Instagram story, stated that some people have gathered wealth from the brokenness of this nation, hence, they see no reason for the clamour for change.

According to Toni Payne, events unfolding only go to show the result of leaving many  Nigerians poor and hopeless.

“A lot are blind to the situation of the masses because they are doing ok”, she wrote.

Payne ended her write up with a prayer for healing for the country as well as sense and empathy for its leaders

