Toni Payne Has a Strong Worded Message for Absentee Parents

Toni Payne is pained and does not mind venting out loud for all to hear.

The mother of one and ex-wife of Singer, 9ice, released a strong worded message to absentee parents telling them to stay out of their adult children’s lives.

Citing the experience of one of her friends whose father has made an unsolicited return after being absent during his entire formative years, thereby causing the person in question emotional turmoil, Toni Payne noted that absentee parents should just keep being absent.

As per her take, these people make an attempt at reconciliation to ease their consciences or reap where they have not down.

She further noted that it should be the injured party (children) who should make moves at reconnecting with absent parents if they so desire not the other way round.

She acknowledged she could not give an unbiased advice to her friend because she’s very emotional about the subject and knows her friend is really hurt and would require more than her no-nonsense approach.

See her post below.

