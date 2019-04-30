Toni Kan’s ‘Nights of the Creaking Bed’ Debuts in the UK

A short story collection of Nigerian author, Toni Kan, “Nights of the Creaking Bed” is set to release its UK edition as announced by Cassava Republic.

The book hits shelves on Wednesday in the UK as the first book to be released under the company’s new imprint, Cassava Shorts.

First published in 2009, the UK edition features new stories and a brand new cover that appropriates the yellow of Lagos ‘danfos’.

Winner of the Saro Wiwa/NDDC prose prize in 2009, “Nights of the Creaking Bed” has been critically acclaimed at home and abroad.

Author of On Black Sisters Street, Chika Unigwe, describes the book as,

“A brash and vibrant collection that brims all at once with sadness and humour; suffering and compassion; longing and loss. Toni Kan is an astute observer of human nature and writes convincingly about the ineluctable grasp of poverty and culture on his characters.”

Zambian-born Kenyan author, Zukiswa Wanner, said:

“In Nights of the Creaking Bed, Toni Kan holds a mirror to humanity’s ability to love tenderly one minute and destroy cruelly in the next, thus capturing with style the complexity and unpredictability of not just his characters but ourselves. A necessary addition to the library of any discerning reader.”

For Michael Sears, one half of Michael Stanley tag team, the collection’s “lyrical prose and harsh insights make each story a sweet and sour treat.”

Mr Kan has expressed his happiness at the development.

“Every writer wants to publish a work that endures and defines him. It is early days yet but Nights remain a gift that keeps giving,” he said.