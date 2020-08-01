Toni Braxton Reveals Her Secret Beauty Weapon; A Vibrator!

Toni Braxton has revealed an essential item in a flawless skincare routine; a vibrator!

The singer took to her Instagram to share that she uses a particular vibrator not for her nether region but her face.

In the video she shared, the ‘Unbreak My Heart’ crooner revealed that the vibrator which she calls the ‘face tingler’ helps to tingle the muscles in her face and get them working and cute.

She went on to state that she sometimes puts the vibrator in the freezer to make it really cold and promised that she hasn’t used that particular one for anything else but her face.

Thanks to Toni Braxton, many of us now know that vibrators can serve multiple purposes.

