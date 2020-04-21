Toni Braxton is on Twitter showing her support for Babyface and Teddy Riley who are currently battling on Instagram Live, showing off their hit songs from the 90s.

Babyface played I’m Ready which was included in Tevin Campbell’s 1993 album of the same name, which went on to be a massive chart success. And now, Toni Braxton has revealed that Babyface first played that song for her before giving it to Tevin.

“Oh man, I was so jealous when Face played I’m Ready for me before he gave it to Tevin. I loved this song, I wanted it so bad!” she tweeted.

And she let folks know that the Babyface vs Teddy Riley is not a battle but a win for the culture.

See her tweets:

