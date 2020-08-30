Toni Braxton Regrets not Having More Sex and Partying when Younger

Toni Braxton has had a very fortunate life with little regrets. However, the singer feels she missed out on some of the fun in her younger days.

The 52-year old ‘Unbreak My Heart’ crooner revealed in an interview with Guardian that not having as much sex as she should have while she was younger is something she regrets.

“I regret not having more sex when I was younger. I should have drank more. I should have partied more, smoked more”, she stated.

As per the outlet, Toni Braxton stated that religion played a big role in her lifestyle choices during her younger days, inhibiting her from doing certain things that come with growing up.

“I think my religious upbringing stopped me doing a lot of things I should have done. It’s not a good look at the age I am now.

“The way it works is that you do that stuff in your 20s and 30s and in your 40s you’ve earned enough to pay for therapy”.

Well, there’s nothing holding mama back now.

