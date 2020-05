Toni Braxton’s body is the miracle many women are working so hard to achieve.

The legendary singer took to her Instagram yesterday to share a stunning new photo of herself in a two-piece swimsuit, in which she talked about her hunger for the beach and why she wouldn’t dare step outside yet.

“Beaches are open & I’m beach body ready…🌊but I’m too scared to go.😬It’s still COVID-19. Y’all stay safe,” she said.

Check out the magic below:

