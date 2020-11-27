Toni Braxton Debuts Hot New Look in Time for the Holiday

Toni Braxton is gearing up to have fun this holiday season and has the right kind of hairstyle to make that happen.

The singer debuted a hot new look on her Instagram page; cropped platinum blonde hair and it is fire.

Toni Braxton showed off her new style with a hot red lipstick, sheer black top, stunning sunglasses and she looked absolutely gorgeous. The cut and style of the hair suits her so well.

They say blondes have the most fun and the 53-year-old has promised to let fans know if this is true after Thanksgiving. She wrote;

“They say blondes have more fun! I’ll let you know after Thanksgiving. Wishing you and your family a healthy and happy holiday”!

 

