‘Tomb Raider’ Actor Simon Yam Stabbed at Event in China

The police in southern China has confirmed the stabbing of veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam.

According to THR, a 53-year-old man named Chen was detained following the attack in the Zhongshan Huoju Development Zone in Guangdong province. He allegedly rushed the stage and stabbed the 64-year-old actor with a fruit knife during an opening celebration for a business venue where Yam was invited to speak.

Chen reportedly suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. After the stabbing, Yam underwent a minor operation at a hospital in Zhongshan city, his manager Lester Mo said.

“He was stabbed in the tummy area and also got a cut on his right hand,” Mo said. Yam was still being treated for injuries to the four fingers of his right hand.

The actor, who is also known by his Chinese name Yam Tat-wah and has appeared in more than 125 movies and 40 television series, played the villain Chen Lo in the 2003 film Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.