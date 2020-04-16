Tom Hardy’s Gangster Biopic, ‘Capone’, Gets First Trailer: Watch

Tom Hardy will be back on our screens soon, this time he is playing an aging and sickly Al Capone in the upcoming “Capone” biopic about “America’s most notorious gangster.”

Per Variety, the project was directed by Josh Trank, who shared the first trailer on his Twitter account Wednesday. With theaters closed, the film will release on VOD on May 12 with a 48-hour rental. Plans are still in development for a summer theatrical release once movie theaters are back open

The official synopsis reads: “The 47-year old Al Capone, after 10 years in prison, starts suffering from dementia, and comes to be haunted by his violent past.”

Variety adds:

Capone headed the Chicago mob during the 1920s and was prosecuted for tax evasion and imprisoned in 1932. The trailer contains sequences of a younger-looking Hardy firing a machine gun and proclaiming, “We made a promise that some day we could make it big!”

See the trailer: