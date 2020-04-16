Tom Hardy to Read Bedtime Stories for BBC Children’s Channel

Tom Hardy will be reading nighttime stories for children on BBC.

Per Variety, the actor will actor will champion the nighttime tales on “Bedtime Stories,” the long-running series on the BBC Children’s channel CBeebies. The episodes will run from April 27 through May 1.

He had made a previous appearance on the show back in 2016, and the network happily announced he’d be back in a post on Wednesday.

Hardy will be reading “Hug Me” by Simone Ciraolo; “Under the Same Sky” by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnson; “There’s a Tiger in the Garden” by Lizzy Stewart; “Don’t Worry, Little Crab” by Chris Haughton; and “The Problem With Problems” by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

The episodes were shot in Hardy’s garden, following social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. He’ll be joined by his French bulldog named Blue for some of the bedtime stories.

See the tweet below: