Tom Hardy to Allegedly Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

The Vulcan Reporter claims that Tom Hardy has been cast as the new James Bond.

Per the outlet, this comes as Daniel Craig is set to walk away from the franchise after five films, the last of which is set to begin showing at the cinemas in 2021.

The Vulcan Reporter said that Hardy will be officially revealed as the new face of the franchise in November, but due to the coronavirus, that won’t be the case anymore and instead, the studio may wait to reveal Hardy’s casting in either December or early 2021.

Neither Hardy not the James Bond franchise has confirmed this. Whatever be the case, fans are very excited and we can’t wait to see how it all pans out.

