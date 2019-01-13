Tom Hardy and Wife Charlotte Riley Welcome Their Second Child

Tom Hardy is a dad again!

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that the 41-year-old actor and 37-year-old actress Charlotte Riley recently welcomed a new baby. And this is the second child for Hardy and Riley, who also share a 3-year-old child born in October 2015.

Also, Hardy has a son named Louis Thomas, 10, from a previous relationship.

Hardy and Riley met on the set of a British television adaptation of Wuthering Heights, became engaged in 2010 and quietly tied the knot in 2014.

Now, they have welcomed their second child together and fans are super glad for them.