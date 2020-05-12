Chet Hanks has joined the list of folks who have a problem with rapper 6ix9ine.

The son of Tom Hanks took to his Instagram yesterday to shoot diss at 6ix9ine, while also alleging that the younger rapper in living in fear following his release from prison.

“I’d rather be broke and be able to go where I like/do as I please than have 100 Billion and have to live in hiding with 24/7 security team…think about that for all you idiots calling 69 a ‘goat’ and ‘legendary’ — Chet ranted on his IG story.

He continued, “People see a bunch of jewelry and diamond teeth and numbers on Instagram and actually believe dude is really happy as f*** living the life. All I see is FEAR.”

And he said a lot more.

Folks have no idea why he decided to hop into a beef no one invited him into, but we can’t wait to see how this all pans out.

See his posts below:

