Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks Says He and Rita Wilson’s Symptoms are The Same

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Tom Hanks Says He and Rita Wilson’s Symptoms are The Same

Tom Hanks has taken to his social media to give update on their situation after he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus.

The Hollywood couple were out of the hospital and continuing to self-isolate at a rented home in Australia. And on Twitter, he said, “Good news: one week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever, but the blahs.”

The actor concluded his message with a few jokes and added, “We are all in this together.”

Hanks had traveled to Australia to begin filming Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet untitled Elvis Presley biopic for Warner Bros. In response to the actor’s diagnosis, the studio has halted production on the film.

See Hanks full update, below.

Related Posts

AGN President Defends His Decision to Honour Senator Elisha Abbo

March 18, 2020

Billboard Music Awards Set to Be Rescheduled

March 18, 2020

Kevin Durant Reveals He’s Tested Positive for Coronavirus

March 18, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *