Tom Hanks Says He and Rita Wilson’s Symptoms are The Same

Tom Hanks has taken to his social media to give update on their situation after he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus.

The Hollywood couple were out of the hospital and continuing to self-isolate at a rented home in Australia. And on Twitter, he said, “Good news: one week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever, but the blahs.”

The actor concluded his message with a few jokes and added, “We are all in this together.”

Hanks had traveled to Australia to begin filming Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet untitled Elvis Presley biopic for Warner Bros. In response to the actor’s diagnosis, the studio has halted production on the film.

See Hanks full update, below.