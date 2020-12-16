Tom Cruise Drags His ‘Mission: Impossible’ Crewmembers Over COVID Recklessness

Tom Cruise reportedly lambasted some crewmembers on the U.K. set of Mission: Impossible 7 for not following proper COVID-19 safety procedures.

According to The Sun, which published audio on Tuesday of the incident, Cruise slammed the members after some of them huddled around a computer monitor without standing more than the six feet apart, as recommended by experts, in order to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus virus.

“I don’t ever want to see it again, ever. And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f—ing gone,” Cruise said in the audio.

THR adds that the actor and producer “has been a champion of both the theatrical experience and of getting productions back on track amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the audio, Cruise notes that he has been speaking with contacts in Hollywood about how Mission: Impossible and its safety protocols can be a model for the rest of the industry.”

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing,” Cruise said. “I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies.”

Recall that Mission: Impossible 7 shut down in February due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

The movie is slated to be released in November 2021.

