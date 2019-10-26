‘Tom and Jerry’ Live-Action CGI Movie Set to be Released in December 2020

A live-action CGI version of our beloved ‘Tom and Jerry’ series is really coming to the theatres fro the stables of Warner Bros. next year.

According to THR, this project is directed by Tim Story and had been slated for release in April 2021, before it was moved forward. Although, the title is yet to be made public.

The report continues:

Tom and Jerry will star Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney, Jordan Bolger and Pallavi Sharda and is being developed by Warner Bros. Animation Group. The new film sees Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse getting kicked out of their home and relocating to a fancy New York hotel where a scrappy employee named Kayla (Moretz) will lose her job if she can’t evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring piano-playing Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse. Tom and Jerry began life as a series of long-running shorts created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera in 1940. They centered on the exploits of house cat Tom and his never-ending battle with mouse Jerry. Seven of the shorts, released by MGM, won Oscars from 1943 to 1953. The animated pair have remained in the pop culture consciousness over the years, first getting their own full-length theatrical film with 1993’s Tom and Jerry: The Movie.

We can’t wait!