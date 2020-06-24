Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun and Husband Welcome Son

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun is now a proud mother of three.

The first child of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and late Bimbo Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church who unveiled her maternity shoot in the early hours of this morning, revealed that she has already welcomed her third child, a boy.

The pastor and singer who already shares two daughters with husband, Olumide Ijogun, shared the news of the new addition to the family via her Instagram page.

“Has He said it? Will He not do it?… My Father has blessed us with a beautiful young man to complete the Olumide Ijogun family! Now a party of five! Please rejoice with us”, she captioned the post.

Congratulations to the family on their new bundle of joy.

