Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun and Husband Welcome Son

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun is now a proud mother of three.
The first child of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and late Bimbo Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church who unveiled her maternity shoot in the early hours of this morning, revealed that she has already welcomed her third child, a boy.
The pastor and singer who already shares two daughters with husband, Olumide Ijogun, shared the news of the new addition to the family via her Instagram page.
“Has He said it? Will He not do it?… My Father has blessed us with a beautiful young man to complete the Olumide Ijogun family! Now a party of five! Please rejoice with us”, she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Has He said it? Will He not do it? … My Father has blessed us with a beautiful young man to complete the Olumide Ijogun Family! Now a party of 5! Please rejoice with us…. picture beautifully captured by my brother @abusalamiphotography , those who really know me know my love and obsession for the HolySpirit,the white dove #Repost @abusalamiphotography ・・・ Book a session. My family is quite close to Pastor Taiwo’s Family, but I don’t like to come too close to him, he’s too hoIy, I look at him like a man who’s too close to God, jimi @iamthatpj is also my pastor we close but he is too muscular, ermmm I don’t really want any problems with him, but you see Tolu, @toluijogun that’s my pastor, softly spoken, warm personality, listens, attentively, quick to say a prayer, quick to encourage you, that’s my pastor @toluijogun thank you for the opportunity to make these images, I love them. Credits Photography @abusalamiphotography Mua @hadizahs_beauty_hub Styling @style_territory Client @toluijogun Hair @ferdinandshair #Culture #Nigeria #Winter #Spring #Summer #Photography #Explore #Explorepage #Portraits #Makeup #Makeuplover #Birthday #Family #Friends #Hairart #Entreprenure #Buisness #Photoshoot #lights #boudoir #money #Cars #Sports #Lagos #Abuja #Food #Celebration #Fashion #lifestyle
Congratulations to the family on their new bundle of joy.