Tolani Otedola Confirms They are ‘Okay’ After Fire Incident in Their London Home

Tolani Otedola and her mum Nana Otedola have taken to their Instagram Live to share a video confirming that they are doing fine after reports surfaced that there was a fire outbreak in their London home.

From the clip, the fire service department could be spotted outside the palatial London home, and Tolani and her mother address viewers, with Tolani revealing that they aren’t yet allowed into their home as the fire is still being put out.