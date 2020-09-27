Tolani Baj Suffers Nip Slip During BBNaija Party

The final Saturday night party for the BBNaija lockdown edition held on Saturday, September 26 and Tolani Baj suffered a nip slip.

Ex-housemates were invited to party with the five finalists, one last time on the show.

There were a lot of high and low moments for the contestants of the reality TV show during that night and one of it was a wardrobe malfunction suffered by former housemate, Tolani Baj.

Whilst dancing the night away, the A&R’s dress slipped revealing her nipple and the moment was caught on camera.

