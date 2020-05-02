Tola Otedola Schools Troll Who Says Her Brother as ‘Mentally Unstable’

Tola Otedola took to Instagram yesterday to share some words for a blogger who wrote a piece dismissing Fewa Otedola as ‘mentally unstable’.

“It breaks my heart,” said the singer on her Instagram Live, per Instablog9ja, “that the ‘press’ can use such insensitive language when talking about something that affects so many people.”

She continued, letting everyone know that Fewa is autistic. “My brother is not ‘mentally unstable’. He has autism,” she wrote. “Being autistic is not a disease or an illness. What it mean is that the per’s brain works in a different way from other people’s.”

