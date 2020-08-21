Tokyo Vanity Calls Out the Music Industry’s Beauty Standard

Tokyo Vanity is speaking her truth about her experience in the music industry and it’s unfair treatment of her..

The Love and Hiphop star called out the practice of record label executives trying to sign her as a writer for women that cannot rap but measure up to a certain beauty standard.

She went on to state that she has been told that she’s not fine enough to be marketed as an artist yet, these same people try to get in bed with her.

Tokyo Vanity called out the discrimination and asked that people help her make sense of the situation of things.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

