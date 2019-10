Toke Makinwa continues to inspire her fans.

Last night, the media personality walked the runway for Yutee Rone atelier’s Spring/Sumer 2020 fashion campaign at the ongoing Lagos Fashion Week.

“I whip my hair back and forth last night before I walked the runway,” said Makinwa who stepped out dressed in a dramatic purple suit, the look complete with a sever up-do.

Check out the photos and her video below: