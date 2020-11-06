Toke Makinwa’s Nephew Encourages Her to ‘Lockdown Falz as Husband

Toke Makinwa has shared a hilarious conversation she had with her nephew about finding a man and settling down.

The media girl and business woman took to her Instagram story to share the WhatsApp exchange which encouraged her to shoot her shot in the direction of rapper, actor and activist, Folarin Falana aka Falz.

During the conversation between Toke Makinwa and her nephew, the young man had asked his aunt to find a man to help take care of her and even prayed that 2021 would be the year.

Toke had asked where she was supposed to find one and having done his research, her nephew came up with ready answers stating Quilox on Friday nights was a good place as there are big boys there.

He then went ahead to suggest Falz to her as a suitable candidate which she didn’t seem to mind as she tagged the 30-year-old in the post asking that they get married.

For one thing, the on-screen chemistry between Falz and Toke is undeniable especially on their web series ‘Therapy’ in which they play a married couple. Maybe they can translate that chemistry into real life.

Would you be here for a Falz and Toke Makinwa wedding?

