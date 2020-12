Toke Makinwa, Yemi Alade, Don Jazzy & More Wish Tacha Akide a Happy Birthday

Happy birthday to Tacha Akide!

The reality TV star has just turned 25, and some of those who have taken to social media to wish her a happy birthday include Toke Makinwa, Don Jazzy, Yemi Alade, Funke Akindele, and more.

See their heartwarming messages:

Happy birthday to a force @Symply_Tacha may 25 bring you so much awesomeness xx — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) December 23, 2020

Tacha, a true Queen with a large heart 💝 🥳 #HappyBirthdayTacha @Symply_Tacha — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) December 23, 2020

Our One and Only Chigurl in the building, wishing our Queen a Happy Birthday… Thanks Chigurl, we love you so much 🔱🔱🔱🔱#HappyBirthdayTacha #Tacha#BigTacha25 pic.twitter.com/lB57nHa7CN — HELLOTACHA (@hellotacha) December 23, 2020

Happy birthday dear. May this new chapter in your life bring joy success and peace of mind. ❤️ Have a bless day @symply_tacha#HappyBirthdayTacha#BigTacha25

s:o Titans 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/GuUXbd93OX — Dr Dr SID (@IamDrSID) December 23, 2020

DONCHA 💃💃💃💃💃

WE PAY OUR HOMAGE @DONJAZZY

Thank you so much for your unending love for our Queen.

We love you 🔱🔱🔱#HappyBirthdayTacha pic.twitter.com/4mM8I5EAz3 — HELLOTACHA (@hellotacha) December 23, 2020

The LOVE for our Queen is making us go "omox1million"…

Thank you so much Big Sis @Omonioboli, You are the best 🔱🔱

WE LOVE YOU 😍😍😍#HappyBirthdayTacha pic.twitter.com/oE5vVAuvVq — HELLOTACHA (@hellotacha) December 23, 2020

We are so Emotional😪😪😪

We say a very big THANK YOU to this Wonderful Queen @DabotaCosmetics

We Love you 🔱🔱🔱#HappyBirthdayTacha #BigTacha25 pic.twitter.com/KTBlxXp4uQ — HELLOTACHA (@hellotacha) December 23, 2020

