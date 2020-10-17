Toke Makinwa Wants Immediate Prosecution of Ex-SARS Officer Over Alleged Murder

Last night, at the Festival of Lights held in Abuja, a young woman told the story of the young Nigerian man, Chijioke Iloanya, who was allegedly murdered by the infamous ex-SARS officer, CSP James Nwafor.

Nwafor allegedly had admitted to murdering Chijioke and even bragged about it. The story broke many hearts, especially the horror Chijioke’s father suffered while searching for his son.

Watch the shocking clip below:

Nigerians are hurting, which is why Toke Makinwa has joined many voices to demand the prosecution of CSP James Nwafor.

“Hearing that story sent shock waves down my spine, what happened to humanity? That officer also has a family, he must be brought to justice, let us amplify our voices pls,” she tweeted, adding, “If the VP wants to apologize he can start with prosecuting the officer in charge of Chijioke’s murder, he must watch that disturbing video and act now.”

And she said a lot more.

See her tweets:

Pls can we find the officer responsible for Chijioke’s death? Hearing that story sent shock waves down my spine, what happened to humanity? That officer also has a family, he must be brought to justice, let us amplify our voices pls, #Endsars — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 17, 2020

If the VP wants to apologize he can start with prosecuting the officer in charge of Chijioke’s murder, he must watch that disturbing video and act now #Endsars — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 17, 2020

Captain Nwafor must answer for his crime of not only murder but extortion, Mr VP sir, if you want us to answer your apology, your background is Law. You are a father and Pastor too. Get us Justice for Chijioke’s family @profosinbajo #Endsars retweet till he sees it. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 17, 2020

The IGP must produce Capt Nwafor to face justice or he should step down, all your meetings mean nothing to the families of the dead, your apology means nothing, you cannot compensate their families or bring them back @ProfOsinbajo #EndSARS — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) October 17, 2020

