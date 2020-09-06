Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Lydia Forson & More Tweet Support for Erica Nlewedim

Erica Nlewedim has been kicked out of the Big Brother Naija show following a fight with Laycon, and this has broken the hearts of many people.

Recall that the housemate got into a fight with Laycon who had spread stories in the house about how she severally tried to kiss Erica. Erica had admitted that she only attempted once when she was wasted from excessive drinking, and so was surprised to hear Laycon’s allegation.

Last night, after they came out from the party venue, she confronted him, and this led to one of the messiest nights in the history of BBNaija, during which she spoke about her family, her unresolved trauma. The mental breakdown was too heartbreaking for many people.

Big Brother said her actions were against the house rules, which was why he decided to disqualify her from the show.

And this has stirred heated reactions on social media, with many celebrities declaring their support for her and wishing her well.

See the reactions.

Star girl 💫💫💫💫. Erica 🚀🚀🚀🚀 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 6, 2020

Sad that the game ended tonight for Erica but I’m confident she’ll do well. Sucksssssssssssss — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 6, 2020

Erica will be fine. ❤️ — #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) September 6, 2020

In life, you learn lessons. And sometimes you learn them the hard way. Sometimes you learn them too late. It is well with Erica moving forward in life. Show her love and help her become a better person outside of the house. #BBNajia — AY COMEDIAN (@AYCOMEDIAN) September 6, 2020

Erica leaving the #Bbnaija house is actually a good thing for her🙏🏾 I dont think she could have handled the roller coaster of emotions coming. This is good for her mental health and I know she wld remorsefully learn from this and rise✅ I ask that we please be compassionate❤ — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) September 6, 2020

Erica could have easily made it to finals and probably win it. I think it's time to empathize with her instead of continual criticism . She needs our support now more than ever. Nobody is perfect…. I wish you all the best Erica ….#BBNaija — Rico Swavey 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@iamricoswavey) September 6, 2020

