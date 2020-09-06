Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Lydia Forson & More Tweet Support for Erica Nlewedim

ukamakaUncategorizedNo Comment on Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Lydia Forson & More Tweet Support for Erica Nlewedim

Erica Nlewedim has been kicked out of the Big Brother Naija show following a fight with Laycon, and this has broken the hearts of many people.

Recall that the housemate got into a fight with Laycon who had spread stories in the house about how she severally tried to kiss Erica. Erica had admitted that she only attempted once when she was wasted from excessive drinking, and so was surprised to hear Laycon’s allegation.

Last night, after they came out from the party venue, she confronted him, and this led to one of the messiest nights in the history of BBNaija, during which she spoke about her family, her unresolved trauma. The mental breakdown was too heartbreaking for many people.

Big Brother said her actions were against the house rules, which was why he decided to disqualify her from the show.

And this has stirred heated reactions on social media, with many celebrities declaring their support for her and wishing her well.

See the reactions.

Related Posts

Toni Payne Has a Strong Worded Message for Absentee Parents

September 1, 2020

Channing Tatum Set to Release First Children’s Book, ‘The One and Only Sparkella’

September 1, 2020

Triple Eviction Night, Tolani Baj, Wathoni and Brighto Evicted From BBN House

August 31, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply